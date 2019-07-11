Hambrecht

Doris Gladys Hambrecht, loving mother and grandmother, passed away with peace and grace, on July 6, 2019 at Community Hospice St. Vincent's Hospital from cancer. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Edward Oscar Hambrecht, in March 15, 2003. Survived by daughter Cheryl (Everett) Moore, Blairsville, Georgia, son Michael (Laura) Hambrecht, Orange Park, Florida, daughter Patricia Paquin, Jacksonville, Florida, son Stephen (Joan) Hambrecht, Yorktown, Virginia, and daughter, Pamela (David) Searcy. Grandchildren: She was predeceased by Courtney Tolbert in 2013, Kelly Cummins, Bryan Hambrecht, Heather Hambrecht, Paige Searcy, Dallas Hambrecht, John Searcy, and Rachel Hambrecht. Great grandchildren; William Hough, Jordan and Dante Gregson; She also leaves behind many wonderful relatives, beloved friends, and former students.

Doris was born in 1924 to Dallas and Ella Reeder in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and attended Jacksonville University. After marriage to Edward she devoted her energies to raising her five children. She was an accomplished violinist and played second violinist in the Jacksonville Symphony for several years.

One of her greatest passions in her life was teaching at the Southside United Methodist Church Preschool from 1995 to 2010 where she retired at the age of 86. She was a devoted and life long member of St. Johns Episcopal Cathedral, Jacksonville, Florida.

She will be remembered fondly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and devoted teacher.

A memorial service in celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. John's Cathedral, 330 North Market Street, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202. The family wishes to thank Linda Lewis, Mary Van Buren, and Patti O'Neal for their loving care and Dr. Streeter, nurses, and staff, of Community Hospice, St. Vincent's of Riverside for their expert professional care and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider giving a donation to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, Community Hospice and Palliative, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32257, or a .

Our mother leaves us rich in life lessons and fond memories.

