Lloyd
Doris Lloyd (87) passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was survived by a son, Vernon Lloyd (Crystal); five grandchildren, Antwain Lloyd (Tameka), Ashley Lloyd, Amber Lloyd (Trevor), Michelle Ross and Bryan Ross; three great grandchildren, Arryanna Lloyd, Nyla Cole and Mia Speights; daughter-in-law, Gayla Lloyd; son-in-law, Davis Ross; sisters-in-law, Rosie Carter and Dollie Carter; a beloved niece, Margaret McBride Norris (James) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many sorrowing friends. Chapel Service will be held 10:30am. Thurs., July 30 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com