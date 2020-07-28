1/1
Doris Lloyd
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd
Doris Lloyd (87) passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was survived by a son, Vernon Lloyd (Crystal); five grandchildren, Antwain Lloyd (Tameka), Ashley Lloyd, Amber Lloyd (Trevor), Michelle Ross and Bryan Ross; three great grandchildren, Arryanna Lloyd, Nyla Cole and Mia Speights; daughter-in-law, Gayla Lloyd; son-in-law, Davis Ross; sisters-in-law, Rosie Carter and Dollie Carter; a beloved niece, Margaret McBride Norris (James) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many sorrowing friends. Chapel Service will be held 10:30am. Thurs., July 30 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved