Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Doris Louise Sieg

Doris Louise Sieg, 93, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL.
Mrs. Sieg was a charter member of Springfield Baptist Church in Jacksonville, serving in the nursery and in various roles there for approximately 80 years. She is survived by her sons, David and Mark; grandchildren, Carrie, Jeramie, and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Caden and Ethan; and many other family members she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and her brothers and sisters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
