KING
Doris Maxie King, a resident of Jacksonville, FL., passed away on April 8, 2019. She was a member of The Bethel Church, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., Pastor. Survivors include: son, Robert J. King (Bernita); granddaughters, Re'yna King Polk and Re'ynda King; sisters, Frances Robinson and Eunice Lewis, Esq; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 1365 Kinlaw Road, Kingsland, GA., 31548. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00pm and at Evergreen M.B. Church in Kingsland, GA., from 9:30am until the hour of service. Inurnment in Many, LA cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019