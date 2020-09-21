Doris Mccullough

MCCULLOUGH
Doris Joyce McCullough (Nee Valenta)
Age 87, died on September 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.
Mrs. McCullough was born on May 9, 1933 in Chicago, IL. the daughter of the late Carl Valenta and Helen Kostecki Valenta. She was a graduate at the University of Illinois School of Music. She received her master of education later in life from Florida A&M University. She was an elementary school teacher and guidance counselor in Duval County Schools, most notably 20 years at Hyde Grove Elementary. She made a major positive impact on the lives of many students in her 32 years with the school system, as well as her family.
She was a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart. She loved singing and playing the piano.
On April 6, 1956 she married Dr. Frederick Lester Peacock Jr. He predeceased her. His veterinary career brought them to Jacksonville from Chicago. She is predeceased by her son, Fredrick Lester Peacock III, and brother George Carl Valenta.
She married Patrick Bisdom McCullough on February 13, 1982, and they have had a special love all this time. Patrick, an ex-military man, showed her the world. They spent many years traveling together. She is survived by Pat, she is also survived by her daughters Penelope Peacock Hart (Britt), of Seminole, FL and Tamara Peacock of Plantation, FL. Stepchildren surviving her are Bryan McCullough (Lisa), Bradley McCullough, both of Jacksonville, FL and Brenda McCullough Hailey (Jim) of Decatur, GA. Doris has 22 grand and great grandchildren. A celebration of life for Doris will be held on a later date, due to COVID-19. Interment will be private for immediate family at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery.
