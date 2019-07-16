Parsons

Mrs. Doris Vivian Joyner Parsons was the youngest of ten children born December 25, 1926 to the late George Washington and Susie Elizabeth Wilkerson Joyner, a pioneer Jacksonville family, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was a member of Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, a graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical College (now University), Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Duval County Retired Teachers Association and Simpson United Methodist Women. She was employed by the Duval County Public School System for thirty eight plus years as an elementary educator. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Percy L. Parsons, Sr., as well as all of her siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Deborah L., Percy L., II (Myra), Dottye Parsons Young, and Doris Vivian Parsons; grandchild, Leah P. Reed; great grandchild, Rhylan Reed; nephews and nieces, Robert C. Brown, Jr. (Raquel), Dr. Jonathan McCone, Jr. (Bonnie), Stanley Brown, Dr. Allen Brown (Louise), Carolyn Foxx (Douglas), Lottye E. Manns, Dottye Reece, Alyce Thomas, Patrice Brown, Rubinya Davis (Tom); great and great great nieces and nephews, first cousin, Mary Althea Joyner Cowser (her only living first generation relative), other cousins and relatives including god daughters, Carol Scott Battle, and Danielle Cogdell; god son, Johnny Garey; life long friend and family member, Doris Fowler Scott; and many friends. Her funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00AM in Lakewood United Methodist Church, 6133 San Jose Blvd., Pastor Lawrence Q. Barriner, officiating. The family will receive friends in the mortuary on Thursday, July 18, from 4 until 7PM. Interment will be in New Mt Herman Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.

