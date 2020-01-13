Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Dorothea E. Neinstedt, 94, of Ponte Vedra Beach, passed away on January 11, 2020.
Mrs. Neinstedt was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Neinstedt, Sr. Mrs. Neinstedt is survived by her children, Harry W. Neinstedt, Jr., Kurt R. Neinstedt, and Tina E. Neinstedt Sweet; grandchildren, Kathy Neinstedt, Erik Neinstedt, Steven Neinstedt, Christopher Neinstedt, Kurt Christian Neinstedt, and Kaitlin Neinstedt; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Neinstedt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25th at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 Third St. S., Jacksonville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palms Presbyterian Church or the National Braille Association. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
