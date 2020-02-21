|
|
DeFrancis
On February 21, 2020 God looked down from heaven and saw Dorothy Anne DeFrancis alone and in pain. In his tenderness and mercy, He sent His heavenly angels to bring her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Henry E. Grundmann and Anna DeFrancis Grundmann, she is remembered for her boundless dedication to her family, and her endearing spirit will survive in the lives of the many people she touched throughout her long life. She spent most of her time in Florida where she raised 6 children. She devoted her life to them and loved them all unconditionally. Times were lean but she still managed to cook delicious meals from pork neck bones and back bones and was soon cooking daily meals for 8 people. Neighborhood children were always in her back yard and loved her cookies, brownies and lemonade. Dorothy was a talented seamstress and made clothes for herself and her children, even made wardrobes for BARBIE, KEN and Skipper dolls. She enjoyed visits with her grandchildren during the summer and holiday vacations and planned exciting excursions to theme parks and beaches. She was an avid reader of medieval novels and traveled extensively. She always remembered her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren on their birthdays and all special remembrance occasions. Dorothy is pre-deceased by her parents, sisters, June Grundmann and Helen Bozkurt; and niece Mary Sue Bozkurt. She is survived by her niece, Perihan Bozkurt and children; Marty West (Roger), Mark Moneyhan (Patsy), Michael Moneyhan (Kelli), Robert Moneyhan (Debbie), Janice McClellan (Danny) and Marilyn Thornton. She is loved and missed by her grandchildren: Leslie, Ginger, Justin, Roman, Eddie, Mark Anthony, Caroline, Amy, Sean, Erin, Erica, Erin, Jason, Greg and Laura. Her great-grandchildren: Trent, Katie, Kyle, Mark Alan, Tyler, Collier, Brice, Sophia, Chelsea, Everlee, Emanuel and Ezekiel. Her great-great grandchildren are McKenzie and Kennedie.
Dorothy found an inspirational message in her reading that she wanted to share with her loved ones:
I wish you enough sun to keep your attitude bright no matter how gray the day may appear;
I wish you enough rain to appreciate the sun even more;
I wish you enough happiness to keep your spirit alive and everlasting;
I wish you enough pain so that even the smallest of joys in life may appear bigger;
I wish you enough gain to satisfy your wanting;
I wish you enough loss to appreciate your loved ones so that you never take them for granted;
I wish you enough forgiveness so that your last days will bring you peace;
I wish you enough hellos to get you through the final goodbyes….
A Rosary will take place Tuesday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville Fl. 32211 (904)744-8422. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul Society, or Vitas Hospice.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020