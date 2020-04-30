Dorothy Bonner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonner
Dorothy Louise Bonner, 79, of Trenton, NJ departed this earth on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Atrium Post- Acute Care of Princeton. She was born on May 19, 1941 in Richmond, Va.
Dorothy was a soft spoken woman, who was affectionately called Dot by her loved ones. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her four children, who she loves unconditionally, and who will forever be etched in her heart, Sandra Belle Bonner, Ronald James Ford, Samuel Lee, David Lamont Bonner, and a host of family and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved