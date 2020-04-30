Bonner
Dorothy Louise Bonner, 79, of Trenton, NJ departed this earth on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Atrium Post- Acute Care of Princeton. She was born on May 19, 1941 in Richmond, Va.
Dorothy was a soft spoken woman, who was affectionately called Dot by her loved ones. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her four children, who she loves unconditionally, and who will forever be etched in her heart, Sandra Belle Bonner, Ronald James Ford, Samuel Lee, David Lamont Bonner, and a host of family and friends.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.