Bowen

Dorothy (Dot) Jean Bowen passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born on February 25, 1926, in West Virginia, the youngest of five children. After completing high school, she attended Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing and earned her Nursing Degree in September of 1947. After graduating she moved to Tampa, Florida to be with her family and began working at Tampa General Hospital. It's in Tampa she met and married Julian (Red) Bowen on July 8, 1953. They moved to Jacksonville in 1955 and settled on the westside. She was a founding member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She retired from Baptist Hospital in 1986.

Still serving others in retirement, for many years Dorothy volunteered at Sacred Heart School serving the children lunch, baked countless cakes for the Church Carnival and delivered Meals on Wheels to the home bound. To the delight of her children and grandchildren she was an avid baker. Preparing for "Lake Week" was the show case of her baking skills which was highly anticipated by all.

She is survived by her husband Red, two children Mark E. Bowen (Denise) and Julianne M. Lewis (Rick), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel, 111 Blanding Bv, Orange Park, on June 3nd at 10:00 AM with the funeral services following at 11:00 AM. There will be no Internment services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 31 to June 2, 2019