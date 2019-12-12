|
|
Collins
Dorothy Wargo Collins, 87, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born on October 11, 1932 to Anna Janicki and John Joseph Wargo. Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY until she and her husband, Kenneth moved to Long Island, New York to raise a family. She moved to Jacksonville when she was 40 with her husband and children to be closer to family.
Dorothy retired after 23 years of service as a Supervisor from the State Attorney Office. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed visiting tropical locations and cruises. Dorothy was an avid Jaguar fan and season ticket holder, who also worked in the Jaguar Booster Club office as a volunteer. Later, after becoming a widow she moved to Ocala, FL at Oak Run Golf and Country to enjoy retirement to its fullest. She joined the Marketing/Public Relations Club, Shuffle Board, Bocce Ball, and many other clubs. Her calendar was full, but she always made time to visit her mother, family & friends in Jacksonville and attend her grandchildren's sports programs.
Dorothy was a hardworking employee, who loved challenges, and could be no-nonsense when managing her home and working, but she knew how to have a good time and was known by her family as the life of the party. Dorothy loved to entertain and throw a party. She was a unique, wonderful and amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (Gram), sister and aunt. She loved her family & friends and the wonderful, loving caregivers at River Garden Senior Services Hebrew Nursing Home.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Maynard. Collins, Jr.; sons, Kenneth Maynard Collins III and Bruce Stuart Collins; brother, David Wargo; and sister, Theresa W Karras.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruthann Collins Schwab (Uwe); grandchildren, Kayla Anne Collins Bledsoe (Cody), Kenneth (Kenny) Stuart Collins; and brother, John Wargo (Susanne / Sue) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:30am to 11:00am on Tuesday, December 17 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel with the funeral service starting at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019