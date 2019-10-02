|
Dorothy Euphemia Moore Cooper passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She was 104. Dorothy was born March 22, 1915, in Trenton, NJ, to the late Claudia Lyons Moore of Princeton, NJ, and Irving A. Moore of Trenton. Her family moved to Princeton when she was an infant and she graduated from Princeton High School as the Valedictorian of her senior class. She became an administrative assistant at Princeton University and a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.
Dorothy married Glenn Cooper of Brooklyn, NY, on July 22, 1939, and they raised two daughters in Brooklyn and later in Garden City, NY, where Glenn worked in a family optometrist business and volunteered as a fireman. They retired to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1984 and were members of the golf and fitness communities at The Ponte Vedra Inn and Club and also active at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. They enjoyed many happy years of retirement together with a large circle of friends and they also enjoyed their volunteer work at the Mayo Clinic.
Dorothy was a lifelong learner and an avid reader and crossword puzzler. She loved to play the piano at social gatherings. She was a loyal and devoted friend and a great listener and she loved playing bridge with her friends. She was a devout Catholic who kneeled for bedtime prayers and loved her Bible study groups. Dorothy embraced nutrition and fitness in the 1950s, before it became popular, and enjoyed exercising even at the age of 100. She truly enjoyed her life and those who were in it.
Dorothy and Glenn were happily married for almost 57 years before Glenn's death in 1996. Dorothy is survived by daughters Gail Cooper O'Leary (Bob) of Jupiter, FL, and Atlanta, GA, and Joan Cooper Curran (Patrick) of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Atlanta; five grandchildren: Karen O'Leary Taylor (Haynes) of Atlanta; Robert C. O'Leary, Jr., of New York City; Glenn F. O'Leary (Noelle) of Atlanta; Kathleen Curran Kelley (Tom) of Lake Oswego, OR; and Kevin P. Curran (Jessica) of San Diego, CA; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a niece, Patricia Penny Burke Reilly (Robie) of Stuart, FL, and Westhampton, NY; two nephews, Thomas H. Penny and Guy W. Penny (Rose), all of Brooklyn; and numerous Moore relatives.
A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, in the Chapel at Vicar's Landing, Ponte Vedra Beach, with a reception following in the Parlor. Interment will be with her beloved husband in Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her memory to Our Lady Star of the Sea, 545 A1A North, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082, or to a . Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
