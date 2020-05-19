Dorothy Coulter
COULTER
Dorothy Ann Coulter passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born on February 29, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia, to parents Louie Frank Copeland and Ambert Layfield Copeland. She graduated from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama in 1962. She then completed dental assistant school in Atlanta, Georgia, and worked in the dental field from 1963-1966. She practiced as a licensed beautician for over five years. She attended Palm Beach Community College in Boca Raton, Florida.
For over forty years Ann was an accomplished and dedicated artist and photographer.
Ann married her high school classmate Neal Coulter in 1966, and they remained happily married for 54 years, until her death. Ann and Neal lived in Alabama, Georgia, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Florida at various points in their marriage, with most of their years together spent in Boca Raton, Florida, and Jacksonville, Florida.
Ann was a devoted full-time mother to her daughters as well as a second mother to many other children that she befriended over the years. She was a pianist, gardener, and wildlife/animal advocate.
Ann is survived by her husband, Neal, her only brother Clyde Copeland (spouse-Marsha) of Smith's Station, AL, and her daughters Kristi Coulter (John Sindelar) of Seattle, WA, and Wendy Coulter of Tucson, AZ, and brothers-in law Alton Coulter (Jackie), Philip Coulter (Lucinda), and Byron Coulter (Basia). She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and Coco--her beloved shih tzu companion.
Ann was a kind, loving, and generous wife, mother, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend. All who loved her and admired her will miss her and cherish their memories of Ann.
No service currently planned due to COVID-19 restriction. Ann's life will be celebrated by family and friends in a memorial service later.
Ann survived both cancer and heart disease for twenty years. In Ann's honor, the family suggests donations to The American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or the Cathedral Arts Project, 207 N. Laura St., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
