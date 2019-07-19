|
FIELDS-WARD
FIELDS-WARD...Dr. Dorothy J. Fields-Ward passed away on July 15, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Edward Waters College Milne Chapel, 1658 Kings Road. The late Dr. Fields-Ward will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Monday, July 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the Milne Chapel on Tuesday morning from 9:30 until the hour of service. Entombment will be in Restlawn Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310
