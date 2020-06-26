Dorothy Forrest
1926 - 2020
FORREST
Mrs. Dorothy Moultrie Forrest, 94, of Charleston SC, surrounded by family and friends, peacefully entered into eternal rest in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Dorothy was born in Dale, SC (Beaufort County), resided in Charleston, SC and recently made Jacksonville her home. She leaves behind a strong legacy for her family and friends. She will always be cherished in the hearts of her son, Randy Forrest; daughter, Gloria Forrest; Sister, Bessie Dawson; Grandchildren, Wilson Forrest (Tracy), Lawrence Forrest, Scottie Forrest, Stacy Forrest, Tracy Forrest, Brandon Forrest, and Marion Forrest; a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her Father, Felix Moultrie; Mother, Mariah Moultrie; Husband, Mr. Marion Forrest, Sr., sister, Elizabeth McNeal; sons, Marion Forrest, Jr. and Larry Forrest, and daughter, Mary Ann Forrest. Professional services entrusted to Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service, 6615 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32211, (904) 323-4299. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a virtual memorial is planned.
Interested parties are asked to contact the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
