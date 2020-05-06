Halliburton
Dorothy H. Halliburton, 99, born on December 28, 1920, to Ruth E, and Jess J Harvey died on May 5, 2020. Dorothy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, husband, William R. Halliburton, son William Jr., and sister Evelyn McQuaig. She is survived by son James (Barbara), beloved granddaughter Heather Douglas (Scott), great-grandson Hudson, nephew David H. McQuaig (Pat). Dorothy worked in various support positions, completing her employment at Baptist Hospital downtown. She was active in volunteering in the community. Dot was president of the Riverview Elementary School P.T.A. (now H.F. Kite), an active member of Arlington Women's Club, Eastern Star, and volunteered at Baptist Hospital 24 years until the age of 93. As a member of Arlington Baptist Church, she sang in the choir and participated in the Women's Missionary Union, the Bereavement Committee, and Trail Blazers. Dot loved all travel, both domestic and foreign. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverwood for all their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Arlington Baptist Church, 6009 Arlington Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Private family services will be held per her request.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.