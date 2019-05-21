Harmeling,

Dorothy K. Nodland Harmeling, 79, passed away on Friday May 17, 2019. Dorothy was born on January 25, 1940 in Springfield Gardens, NY. Dorothy gave guitar lessons while her three children were school-aged in order to be a stay at home mom. Once her children were older, Dorothy moved into the workforce and capped off her career as a purchasing manager for a popular vitamin manufacturer. Dorothy will also be remembered for her sharp wit and easy laugh. She was a matriarch who handled life's challenges with efficiency and astuteness.

She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents Karl and Johanna Nodland, her husband of 58 years John F. Harmeling, brothers: Stanley, Karl, and Norman, sisters: Ruth, and Sonja, and daughter Corinne M. Harmeling. She is survived by her older sister Christine and younger brother Eric, her sons Craig and Kurt Harmeling, sister-in-law Madeline Harmeling and partner Patricia McClellan, daughter-in-law Kristen, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Six grandsons: KJ, Kyler, Kristian, Kevin, Kyle, and Kooper. Three granddaughters: Kamryn, Kierstyn, and Kendyl. One great granddaughter, Holly.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held immediately after at Magnolia Point Country Club.

Many thanks to St. Vincents Hospital and ultimately Haven Hospice for the loving care of Dorothy. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Haven Hospice, Orange Park, Florida.

