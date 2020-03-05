|
|
Higbee
Dorothy C. Higbee, 101, died on February 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald and great-grandson, Spencer as well as her parents and six siblings. She was the youngest of seven children. She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Charlene) and Scott (Brenda Lee). She is also survived by her grandchildren, James, John (Christine), Richard (Kimberly), Sarah, Alexzander and Jenna, and great-granddaughter Cassidy. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dorothy moved to Jacksonville in 2007 to be near family. She joined the army as a nurse during World War II and achieved the rank of 1st lieutenant. She joined the army after seeing the newsreels about the was at movie theaters. Dorothy served in Italy and Africa. In Italy, she met her husband, Ronald on a blind date and they were married over 49 years before he died. She was an excellent mother and grandmother and the spice of life. Many of her nieces and nephews called her "Sunny" because of her great disposition.
A Committal Service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2 pm at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. 32211 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020