Hobbs
Dorothy Elise White Hobbs, age 99, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019. Born on December 22, 1919 in Savannah, GA, she is preceded in death by her parents Edward Owen and Abbie Wallace White; husband James Ruffin Hobbs; her sisters Frances Andrews and Roberta Gregory; and niece Joan Tucker. She is survived by her son, Edward Ruffin Hobbs; nephew, Vance Gregory, Jr. (Sherry); nieces Susan Smith and Theresa Mintz; loving friend, Marilyn Atkinson; and numerous other family members and friends.
Dorothy was raised in Jacksonville, FL and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School (class of 1936) and Jacksonville JU College (obtaining an associate degree). She was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, and was a member and a officer of many community and service organizations in Jacksonville, Northside Inner Wheel, the Jacksonville Symphony, St. John's River Dinner Club, and numerous others.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Many thanks to Community Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019