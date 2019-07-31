|
Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dorothy Howell Henson, died July 7, 2019. Born on January 10, 1925, Dot, as she was known, shared with her daughters a few days before dying, "I have lived a great life." She was known in the 40"s as "Jitterbug's little sister" and "Little Bit" and was close to her talented older brothers. She was an expert naval civil service accountant, a world traveler and Navy wife who enjoyed living in Cuba and Key West. Dot loved animals, painted, crocheted, knitted, played the piano and is on record for catching the largest Bass on Black Creek. Nothing lit up a room faster than her laughter and smile. Her love and care for her daughters and fierce independence were evident in all she did. Predeceased by husband, Jack Allen Henson, Dot is survived by her daughters: Sandy Ann Henson, Jackie Henson Cornelius (Carey Cornelius); granddaughters: Amber Evelyn Amerson, Heather Ann Amerson and great-granddaughter Aidan Tapley Amerson. A private family memorial service will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to one's favorite charity.
