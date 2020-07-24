1/1
Dorothy Lipford
Lipford
Dorothy Lipford, at the age of 80, passed away peacefully after battling Alzheimer's for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents: Bonnie Cole & Gladys Cole-Mills; son: Lorenzo Lipford; sister: Carolyn Bryant.
She is survived and cherished by daughter Sheila Austin (Glenn); sons: Richard K. Lipford, and Sheldon R. Lipford; sister Angelette Christopher (Frank deceased); brother: Phillip Mills Jr. (Virgia); a special and caring nephew: Shawn Bryant (Latanga); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends.
A special thank you to Ms. Barbara Fountain, the Staff at Jacksonville Nursing & Rehab Facility, and the RN, Chaplin and Social Worker of The Community Hospice for their constant care.
Mrs. Lipford may be viewed Monday, July 27, 2020 at Carthage Chapel 11:00 a.m. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Carthage Chapel Funeral Home and the interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 North Edgewood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32219.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street,
Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
To the Lipford Family's we send our Love, Prayers and deepest sympathy and praying for strength for the family's
Mr & Mrs Bobby&Gwendolyn(Mickey) Hicks
Friend
