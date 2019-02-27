SHIRAH

Shirah, Dorothy Lynette, age 90, passed away in the early morning hours on February 21, 2019 at 12:11 am, Dorothy was born in Colquitt, Georgia on December 11, 1928. She was raised in Chula GA on her parent's, Mr. & Mrs. Nagles, farm. She married her childhood sweetheart, Fred Shirah, on April 8, 1944 they were married for 60 years. She is survived by a sister Shirley Wiley; daughter, Sandra Johnson of; son, Freddie Charles Shirah and wife Virginia. Dorothy was blessed with 2 grandsons, Jesse Mathis Kennemur and Christopher Charles Shirah. She was also blessed with 4 granddaughters, Michele Peterson (spouse Harold), Charlotte Furman (spouse Richard), Jennifer Fowler (spouse Derek), and Annette Thrash (spouse Jonathan); her great grandsons are Richard (Ricky) Furman, Steven Arnold, Matthew Arnold (spouse Brittany), Bodhi Furman, Aaron Barber, Austin Barber, Jarrett Fowler, Wyatt Fowler; her great granddaughters Kristen Furman, Ashley Barber, and Katlyn Barber; she also has 9 great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy's viewing be held at Highlands Baptist Church, 2159 Broward Rd, Jacksonville FL. 32218, where she has been a member for over 60 years. The viewing will be Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with a service to immediately follow at 2:00 P.M. Friends and Family are all welcomed. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208. After interment we will go back to Highlands Baptist Church for a family and friends gathering to celebrate the life of Dorothy Shirah. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE- GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary