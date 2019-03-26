|
GAINES
Mrs. Dorothy Mae Gaines passed away on March 19, 2019. She was a member of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at New Spirit Full Gospel Word Church, 4511 Soutel Dr. The late Mrs. Gaines will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Wednesday, March 27th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy St., (904) 765-0310
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019