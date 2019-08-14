Florida Times-Union Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Abyssinia Miss. Bapt. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Abyssinia Miss. Bapt. Church
Dorothy Mae Hammonds Burris

Dorothy Mae Hammonds Burris Obituary
Burris
Dorothy Mae Hammonds Burris a resident of Jax, Fl., passed August 7, 2019. She was a member of Abyssinia Miss. Bapt. Church, Dr. Eugene Diamond, pastor. Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Hammonds Mobley; grandchildren, Melvin Mobley, Jr.(Ebony), Damian Breland, James Lee, Jr., and Neshayale Mobley; Goddaughter, Lativa Cobb; 1 brother and 5 sisters. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Road
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
