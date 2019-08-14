|
Dorothy Mae Hammonds Burris a resident of Jax, Fl., passed August 7, 2019. She was a member of Abyssinia Miss. Bapt. Church, Dr. Eugene Diamond, pastor. Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Hammonds Mobley; grandchildren, Melvin Mobley, Jr.(Ebony), Damian Breland, James Lee, Jr., and Neshayale Mobley; Goddaughter, Lativa Cobb; 1 brother and 5 sisters. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Road
