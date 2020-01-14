|
Mann
Dorothy Mann passed away on January 12, 2019, at the age of 96 in Chesapeake, VA. She was raised in Georgia but spent most of her adult years in Jacksonville, FL. She moved to Virginia several years ago to live with her son after a period of declining health. She will be interred at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Dorothy was known for her friendliness as well as her love and devotion to her family. She was a long-time member of the Methodist Church. Her interests included genealogy and floral design. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Mann and her son Jerald Land. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Wessels of Sykesville, MD, her son Randall Mann of Middleburg, FL, her son Rodney Mann of Chesapeake, VA, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020