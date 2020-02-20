|
|
MARKHAM
Mrs. Dorothy Cason Markham, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 following a brief illness. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Highlands Baptist Church with Dr. Art Taylor, officiating. Her family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow on Monday at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Highlands Baptist Church - 2159 Broward Road - Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020