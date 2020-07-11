Dorothy McLear

McLear
Dorothy W. McLear (nee Johnson), loving and devoted wife of William Z. McLear III, MD for 43 years, died July 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness and a recent thigh fracture. She was born January 9, 1934 in Jacksonville, Florida to Queenie M. Johnson (nee McDonald) and Carl G. Johnson. Raised in Jacksonville she attended Hendricks Avenue Elementary School. Later, while attending Landon High School, she was active in a variety of school activities including the Senior Yearbook. She graduated with the class of 1952. Always with a passion for drawing, she worked for the telephone company in the drafting department. After living in several areas of the country, she settled back in Jacksonville to raise her two daughters working as a receptionist at St. Vincents Hospital. Later she became the receptionist for Southside Orthopedics, P.A., an office of orthopedic surgeons, and eventually became their Office Manager. She married William Z. McLear III, MD on November 27, 1976 and began the development of her life-long passion to draw and to paint. She became accomplished in many media and delighted in giving her painting away to admirers. In her later years she became an avid beader, creating hundreds of varied pieces of jewelry in virtually all sizes, shapes and descriptions. As with her paintings, she received her greatest satisfaction from giving away her creations although she sold many as well.
Dorothy, or Dottie as she was better known, was predeceased by her daughter Darlene Drake Varner of Jacksonville and siblings, Carl G. Johnson Jr. of Melbourne, FL, Kitty Zamojski of Melbourne, FL and Roger W. Johnson of Welaka, FL. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Drake Buxton of Palm Bay, FL; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that gifts be made to Hubbard House of Jacksonville. A private funeral service was held for Dorothy at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
