|
|
Murray
Dorothy Murray, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 5, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12PM at All People's International Church, 1993 W. Edgewood Ave. Mrs. Murray's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019