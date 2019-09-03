|
|
Norman
Dorothy Gayle Pylant Norman, age 94, of Elora, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Growing up, Dorothy enjoyed playing basketball and was an avid tennis player - two sports she enjoyed in college. She graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1946 where she met her husband, the late Sam Norman, of 49 years. Before moving to Jacksonville, she and her husband lived in Charlotte, North Carolina.
As a life-long member of the Church of Christ, Dorothy was a member of the San Jose Church of Christ in Jacksonville, Florida for 23 years. She and her husband started the first Church of Christ in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She delighted in gardening and took much pride in cultivating a beautiful flower garden throughout the seasons. She was also passionate about music. As a beloved music teacher to many, she loved to sing and could play anything on the piano requested of her. She was a long-time member of the Sweet Adeline's. Dorothy took pleasure singing her favorite songs with her lovely high soprano voice up until her last days.
Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, Erie Carl Pylant, Catherine Maude Kilpatrick, sisters, Elizabeth Pickard, Earnestine Lynch, brother, Kenneth Dean Pylant and her husband, Sam Norman.
She is survived by her four children, Nancy Weekley, Rick Norman (Karen), Kathryn McGehee ( David), Lisa Hurt (Garfield); her 9 grandchildren, Jennifer Hodges (Brandon), Kyle Hurt (Kim), Carrie Staley (Josh), Kristi Hurt (Alex), Kim Norman, Cynthia Pfaff (Thomas), David McGehee, Jr., Ash Weekley ( Ashley), and Abby Weekley Schreiber (Nathan). Dorothy had eleven great grandchildren.
The family will have a private service at Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel. A private interment will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery.
For memorial contributions, the family has designated One Achord, a Christian Community Chorus. Checks should be made payable to San Jose Church of Christ, earmarked One Achord, 6233 San Jose Blvd, Jax, Fl 32217.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, The Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8, 2019