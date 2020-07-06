Dickson
A true Patriot and Great American has passed. Dorothy Peggy (Zelazny) Dickson passed on April 11, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Dorothy was born on December 17, 1926, in West Warwick, RI. She was the youngest of six happy children born in the now 100+-year-old house where members of the Zelazny lineage still reside today. She graduated high school there in 1944 with the Superlative Most Athletic! Dorothy's family and friends know her love of travel and adventure so are never surprised to learn she moved to Washington D.C., right after high school to begin her decades of Federal Civil Service positions. She met and married her handsome Soul Mate Daniel there in DC — and their years of co-adventurers began!!
Dorothy was an accomplished career woman - at a time before it was widely seen for women - receiving awards and recognition for her skills and work ethic as a US Navy Contract Specialist. Her pride in working for our US Government created a great role model for her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel K Dickson, and her second child Peggy Dickson Glass who suddenly passed in 2012.
She is survived by her other three children - Linda, Gale, and Alan (Melanie); Her grandchildren Alex (Adrean) King, Laura (Alex) Ulrich, Danielle Dickson, Vanessa Glass (Nick Valliere), and Joseph Dickson, as well as her first Great Grandson, Isaac Valliere.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to any of the Veterans or First Responders' support organizations.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
