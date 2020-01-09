|
|
Sanders
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Ms. Dorothy Sanders, 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1118 West Beaver St, H. B. Charles, Jr., Pastor-Teacher. Visitation at The Soutel Chapel FRIDAY from 5 - 7:00 PM. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020