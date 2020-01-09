Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church
1118 West Beaver St
Sanders
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Ms. Dorothy Sanders, 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1118 West Beaver St, H. B. Charles, Jr., Pastor-Teacher. Visitation at The Soutel Chapel FRIDAY from 5 - 7:00 PM. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
