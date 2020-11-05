1/
Dorothy "Juanita" Vosburgh
1934 - 2020
Vosburgh
Dorothy Juanita (Carter) Vosburgh, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Cross Care Center nursing home in Jacksonville, Florida. Dorothy, or "Juanita" as she was known to family and friends alike, was born on September 10, 1934, on her family's farm in Baxley, Georgia. She was the fourth of eight children of John and Ora (Crews) Carter. Juanita grew up during the Great Depression and recalls helping her father by picking cotton, stringing tobacco and tending the family garden. The Carters moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1949 where they lived in the Springfield area. As a young woman, Juanita enjoyed being a Navy wife. Her children were born on military bases and spent their early years living in Guam and Morocco before returning to Jacksonville. For most of the past twenty years Juanita has been a faithful member of the Evangel Temple Assembly of God. She is survived by her two children, Joanna (Robin) Lumb and Gerard (Karen) Vosburgh, brother Troy (Elizabeth) Carter, sister Evelyn Seymour and sister Gloria (Richard) Rains as well as a granddaughter, Danielle Scott, and several generations of nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery on Monday for the immediate family with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1203 Hendricks Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-1611
