Dorothy Willis Albritton went home to be with her Lord & Savior on March 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Granny, and Great Granny. Dorothy was born on December 16, 1927, in Sarasota, FL. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School where she met Frank Albritton and Married on November 26, 1947. They were married for 57 years until he passed in 2004.
Frank & Dorothy owned Albritton Marine Sales for over 40 years, where they made many great friends. She was a longtime member of Lake Forest Baptist Church where she served in many different capacities. She was also a Life Member of the Garden Club of Jacksonville and a member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Albritton, Jr, her son, John F. Albritton III, sister, Alice Talbot, and brother Roscoe A. Willis.
She s survived by her son, Andrew D. Albritton (Gayle), daughter, Jo Ann Kegley (Chuck) and daughter-in-law Gail Albritton. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, and brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Paul & Pat Albritton as well as many nieces & nephews.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to her Community Hospice Nurses, Erin & Meghan for their wonderful care of our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice at 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jax, FL 32257 or Fruit Cove Baptist at 501 SR 13, Fruit Cove, FL 32259.
Visitation & service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at Fruit Cove Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. The service will begin at 7:00 PM.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020