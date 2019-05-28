|
|
Barr
Dortha S. Barr (Dottie), 95, passed away May 21, 2019. She was born in Ruhr, Bradley County, Arkansas.
Dottie moved to Jacksonville at a young age and lived here most of her life. Dottie retired after 35 years as a school crossing guard at West 46th and Pearl Street.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Barr; daughter Bette J. Wolf; son Allen Barr; and granddaughter Sarah Jo Lloyd.
She is survived by her son John Lloyd (Jody), 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held Thursday, May 30th, at Evergreen Funeral Home at 11AM with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019