Yoder-Foster
Irondequoit, NY: Rev. Dorthea Louise Yoder-Foster passed away on September 21, 2019. She was born March 11, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, 5th of 6 children of Eleanor H. and Robert Yoder. Predeceased by sister Marcia (Gill) Brown, nephew, Edward (Rita) Yoder, and sister-in-law Carole (Wilson) Yoder, great-nephew Jack Proodian. Survived by beloved husband, Lee Foster.
Dottie was Campus Minister at the Jacksonville University and Jacksonville Comm. College, FL; Senior Pastor for 23 years at Summerville Presbyterian Church, Rochester, NY.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 11th, 4-7 pm at the funeral home (570 Kings Highway So.) Dottie's memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12th, 11:00 am at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose St., Rochester, NY 14608. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Presbyterian Association of Musicians' Dorthea Yoder-Foster and Lee Foster Scholarship Fund, Presbyterian Association of Musicians, 100 Witherspoon Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or to Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose Street, Rochester 14607. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com. "Life is full of wonder; live to its fullest."
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019