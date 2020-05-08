Douglas Craig Dean
Dean
Douglas Craig Dean passed from this earth on May 3, 2020, at the age of 68. He loved his family, fishing, the Jaguars, and conservative politics. Doug is predeceased by his father Hugh E. Dean. He is survived by his wife Cheri Dean, son Jason Dean (Amy), daughter Dana Santos (Michael), mother Ruth Turner, sister Robin Taylor (Michael), and three stepchildren Keith Homesley (Kelli), Taylor Homesley (Stephanie), Stacie Garrett (Patrick). Doug loved his three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren very much.
Due to COVID-19, no services are currently scheduled.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
May 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to all the family. God grant you peace and comfort at this time.
Rusty Dean
Family
