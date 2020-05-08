Dean
Douglas Craig Dean passed from this earth on May 3, 2020, at the age of 68. He loved his family, fishing, the Jaguars, and conservative politics. Doug is predeceased by his father Hugh E. Dean. He is survived by his wife Cheri Dean, son Jason Dean (Amy), daughter Dana Santos (Michael), mother Ruth Turner, sister Robin Taylor (Michael), and three stepchildren Keith Homesley (Kelli), Taylor Homesley (Stephanie), Stacie Garrett (Patrick). Doug loved his three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren very much.
Due to COVID-19, no services are currently scheduled.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Douglas Craig Dean passed from this earth on May 3, 2020, at the age of 68. He loved his family, fishing, the Jaguars, and conservative politics. Doug is predeceased by his father Hugh E. Dean. He is survived by his wife Cheri Dean, son Jason Dean (Amy), daughter Dana Santos (Michael), mother Ruth Turner, sister Robin Taylor (Michael), and three stepchildren Keith Homesley (Kelli), Taylor Homesley (Stephanie), Stacie Garrett (Patrick). Doug loved his three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren very much.
Due to COVID-19, no services are currently scheduled.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.