Gavron
Douglas J. "Chip" Gavron, born March 8, 1952, in Jacksonville, FL passed away on January 10, 2020, in Sturgis, MS. As a young man growing up in Jacksonville Beach he loved to fish, surf and listen to music. He was a hard-working man and a great father to his beloved daughters. Chip loved the Florida Gators and the Atlanta Braves. He had a knack for cooking and storytelling. He lived a full and interesting life and would tell you all about it if you gave him the chance.
He was a devoted Dad, Partner, Catholic and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy and Kaydee, his partner, Debra, and his brother, Russell. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday January 25 at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception at the Jacksonville Beach Community Center. His remains were interred at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Starkville, MS where he held membership and served as a regular volunteer in the food pantry. The family requests no flowers, but instead please remember Chip with a donation to support Australian wildlife at www.wires.org.au/donate/online.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020