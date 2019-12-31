|
Chapman
Douglas MacArthur (King) Chapman May 5th 1942-Dec. 23rd 2019.
Born in Carrolton Ga. Doug spent the rest of his 77 years in Jacksonville. He was always lovingly known as "Red Hot" to all his friends due to something he said in Grammar school that followed him to this day. He was Andrew Jackson HS Class Of 1961 and joined the Marine Corp with 2 friends Oct. 1960-Oct.1964. Did his boot camp at Parris Island, then to Camp LeJeune in Weapons Co. "Flames" 1st Battalion 8th Marines carrying a Flame Thrower and served in the Cuban Crisis at Guantanamo Bay. After the Marines he was the lead surfboard "glosser" at Jacksonville's Glass Research in the 60's. If you had a ALLEN or a LAND & MILLER board Doug did the color and gloss on it and many others. He was the best! A perfectionist! Doug leaves behind a daughter Julie, a stepson Raymond, his uncle Bill Robinson and many lifelong friends. His passion was race cars of any kind and sports. He started with the very first local drag races in at the old Speedway Park on Lenox ave. in the 50's, then Brannenfield's 1/5 mile and on to Thunderbolt Raceway and also followed our area Dirt Track and NASCAR racing until he passed. He was a lifelong Georgia Bulldogs fan. Doug is a member of Westside Baptist Church and was Baptized there. His services are this Saturday, January 4th, 2020 2:30 pm at Patterson Cremation And Funeral Service 6615 Arlington Expressway with Rev. Terry Gore and interment will follow at the next available date at the Veterans Cemetery on Northside.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020