Mr. Douglas L. Mains age 66 a longtime resident of Starke passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park. He was born August 5, 1953, in Jacksonville to the late Marion and Mildred (Penticoff) Mains; he grew up in the Garden City neighborhood and graduated from Ribault High School in 1972. Prior to retiring Mr. Mains owned and operated Mains Welding and Fabrication. He was also a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was known as a storyteller and loved making everyone laugh. Mr. Mains is survived by his loving wife of almost 43 years Charlene (Johnson) Mains of Starke and their three children Erica Lynn Mains Reddish (Eric) of Starke, Missionaries Lindsey Dawn Atchley (Jacob) of India and Taylor Douglas Mains (Melissa) of North Carolina along with five siblings Helen Smith of Dahlonega, Georgia, Paul Mains (Peggy) of Orange Park, Susie King of North Carolina, Lee Ann Peeples (Dale) of Lake Asbury and Joy Mains of Denver, Colorado. Also left behind are six grandchildren Blake Reddish (Taylor), Brooklyn Reddish, Berkley Reddish, India Atchley, Blaise Atchley, and Dietrich Atchley. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Madison Street Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Madison Street Baptist Church, 900 West Madison Street, Starke, FL 32091. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 620 E. Nona St. Starke, FL 32091. (904) 964-6200.www.jonesgallagherfh.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, 2019