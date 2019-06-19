Home

Old Plank Road Baptist Church
8964 Old Plank Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32220
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Plank Rd Baptist Church
8964 Old Plank Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
Doyle Wayne Jungkurth

Doyle Wayne Jungkurth Obituary
JUNGKURTH
Doyle Wayne Jungkurth 71 of Jacksonville, FL passed quietly on June 12, 2019. DJ was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country! He was awarded four Purple Hearts and one Bronze Star for his service.
He is preceded in death by his esteemed parents Victor and Zella Jungkurth, and Marie Sewell. He is survived by wife Tina C. Jungkurth, son Barry Lichy, and daughter Kris Nemchick.
Beloved Son, Father, Brother, and Friend, DJ will be remembered and missed by so many!
A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 6, 2019, at 11:00 am at Old Plank Rd Baptist Church, 8964 Old Plank Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32220.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the s Project.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 19 to June 20, 2019
