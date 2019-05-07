|
|
MAULE
Mrs. Drunell T. Maule (72) slept away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am, May 11 at the Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church, 7860 Southside Blvd with Pastor Brian Dibias, Officiating. Mrs. Maule will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., May 10 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 7 to May 8, 2019