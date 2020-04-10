|
Drusilla Agnes Jones Edge passed away on April 3, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.
She was born and raised in Jacksonville and was a daughter of the late Earle Edward and Florence Wolff Jones. She was in the first graduating class of St. Johns Country Day School, a class consisting of five boys and two girls, in 1956. She also attended Salem College in Winston Salem, North Carolina. She was a member of the 1958 Jacksonville Debutante Coterie.
In 1959 Mrs. Edge married Edward Northup Gadsby, Jr. She and "Sandy" had two children, Edward N. Gadsby, III (Griselda Claire) and Dr. Angela Layton Gadsby (Avi Hoffman). After her marriage to Sandy, she moved to Tallahassee. In Tallahassee she met Loyall H. Edge. Their marriage would last until his death in 1978.
In addition to her son and daughter, she leaves behind her sister, Angela Conway, married to Charles; eight grandchildren, Emilia Layton Clare, Gregory Lee, Caroline Patricia, Katherine Agnes, Julia Grace, Malakai, Samuel Wolff and Emma Rose; seven great grandchildren, Florence Maria Juliette, Salome, Louis Alexander, Elliott Clare, Lennon Edward, Vaida Noelle, Emmaline Isabelle and soon to be born, Layton Drusilla.
Drusie had an indomitable spirit despite the years of serious challenges her body manifest. She made friends wherever she went and will e remembered with fondness by many in Jacksonville and Tallahassee. In the end, she passed away peacefully. Drusie will be laid to rest beside her parents in a small family service at Bosque Bello Cemetery. At a later time, her family plans to gather at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Jacksonville to remember and celebrate her life with extended family members and friends. Please share your memories and condolences at oxleyheard.com
