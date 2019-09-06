|
Brown
Cdr. Duane L. Brown, USN Retired passed on to " God and Glory" on July 26, 2019, after an extended illness. Duane was the second of four children born to Basil G. and Catherine V. Brown on Jan. 5, 1942.
Duane attended St. Patrick's & St. Edwards Elementary Schools and then Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee. He also graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he played Varsity football on a scholarship to the College. Upon graduation from Middle Tennessee State in 1965, he joined the U.S. Navy. Soon after, he married Stella "Sissy" Murchison of Murfreesboro, Tenn. in 1966. Duane and Stella moved several times during that first year of marriage, moving from one Training Command to the next. Finally, they moved to Duane's first duty station in Jacksonville, FL, and VP-45. While in the VP–45 squadron, Duane deployed to Vietnam. Many years and many duty stations later, including one in Keflavik Iceland, he returned Stateside and ended his career in the Navy once again in Jacksonville. Duane stayed in the Navy for 21 years and retired in 1986. Most of his Navy career was spent in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Community flying in the P3C Orion aircraft.
After retiring from the Navy, Duane spent more time pursuing his passion for flying by piloting freight in the L188, which is the civilian version of the P3. He continued to fly this aircraft until he returned once again to Jacksonville. Back in Jacksonville, he was appointed by the FAA as a Designated Pilot Examiner in 1989. Duane continued to fly until health issues caused him to retire from flying in 2014.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents B.G. and Catherine Brown and his brother William Zane Brown. He is survived by his wife Stella, sons Robert G. "Bobby" Brown, of Orange Park, FL. and William L, "Larry" Brown (Victoria), of Irving, Texas. Also, surviving are his sister, Martha Jane Yeoman of Orange Park, FL and her two grown children, Jason Yeoman, also of Orange Park FL and Catherine Yeoman of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Brother, Jerome Kenneth Brown (Kaye) of Oakland, Ca. and his three grown children Ken Brown (Maura), Glen Brown (Catherine), and Elizabeth Jones (Dan). He is also survived by his deceased brother's wife Janie, and children Michael Brown and Daniel Brown of Nashville, Tenn. Included among Duane's survivors are many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019