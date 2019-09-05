|
|
Hill
On August 30, 2019, Dub Hill received his Heavenly wings and fishing pole. WW Hill Jr. lived an amazing 92 years, earning doctorates, serving in the Indiana State Senate, presiding over a telephone company, running Liberty Fund to promote liberty worldwide, starting a small publishing company, providing for his family, and putting eight children through college. Mr. Dub or "The Toyman" as his fellow church members called him, loved to recycle toys for kids and support charitable causes. The Florida panhandle native is survived by his wonderful wife of 68 years, Ellen, their three children, and five grandchildren. Dub's celebration service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Orange Park Methodist Church, 2051 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073. Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 264-1233 is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019