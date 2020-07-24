Dustin Cassill

Cassill
Dustin Alan Cassill, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, William A. Cassill and grandfather, Oliver B. Bomar. He is survived by his mother, Debra S. Cassill (Fred Pollitt); brother, Bryan C. Gometz; grandmother, Mary M. Bomar; aunt, Kathy Ritter (Larry); uncle, Larry Bomar (Betsy); aunt, Janet Crumpler (Frank); aunt, Sheryl Stewart; aunt, Sandi Harms (Jay); many cousins and dear friends.
Dustin graduated from Nease High School in the Class of 1995. He was in the restaurant business since high school and then professionally after graduating from culinary school in West Palm Beach. Most recently he worked for Capital Grille.
His love of music followed him from his early teenage years. Whether spinning the turntables as a DJ or just chilling with music and friends, this was his passion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to your favorite charity
or organization on behalf of Dustin. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Dustin's life will be held at a later date.
