Dwight Churchill
1936 - 2020
Churchill
Dwight Churchill, 84, a longtime resident of Orange Park, passed away on July 11, 2020, at his home.
Dwight was born in 1936 to Charles Benjamin Churchill and Sarah Lillian Hoyt in North Syracuse, NY. He served in the US Navy for 5 years. Dwight retired from Nationwide Insurance where he worked as an insurance adjuster for forty years. He was a loving husband to his wife of 60 years, Grace. Dwight took joy in his later years playing with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dachshunds. His family was his priority. Dwight also enjoyed his daily trips to Dunkin Donuts for coffee each morning.
Dwight is survived by his wife Grace, his sister, Virgilia Davenport, his brother-in-law, Gene Bobey, and two sons Kevin whose wife is Pat, and Scott whose wife is Becky. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Kelsey, Sammy, and Kyle and great-grandchildren Grayson and McKenzie.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A small family service will be held at the National Cemetery to honor his life. The family appreciates any donations made to Parkinson's research at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. www.michaeljfox.org/ Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
