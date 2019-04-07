BACON

Dwight Gordon Bacon, 87, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Community Hospice of NE FL at St. Vincent's, following a brief illness. Born in Kalamazoo, MI on April 7, 1931 and raised in Lansing, MI, Dwight graduated from J.W. Sexton High and enlisted in the Marine Corps on April 8, 1949. He later attended OCS and received his flight wings in June of 1955. Captain Bacon loved flying jets and was honorably discharged in May 1966. Later he served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve in Jacksonville, FL until October 5, 1976.

In 1969, Dwight established a Nationwide Agency, known as Bacon Insurance, until his retirement in 2017. His hobbies during his life included baseball, Ping-Pong, motor-homing, and being with his family. Dwight was preceded in death by his wife of 10 years, Marlene Wilder Bacon, the mother of his first 4 children. He was also predeceased by his parents, George and Florence Bacon.

Dwight is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine Jones Bacon, his children, Norman (Teresa), Rebekah (Pete), Karen (James), Dwight, Neal (Goulnissa), Dean, and Frank, as well as his 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 brothers, Richard Bacon and Louis Bacon, and his sister, Judy Taylor.

A Gathering of friends and family will be held at 1:30pm, followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32225. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow and be held at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens.

Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32225. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary