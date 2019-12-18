Home

Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Restoration Church
1677 Southside Blvd.
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Church
1677 Southside Blvd.
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
BALL
E. V. Ball, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. His family will greet friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd. A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor John V. Morgan, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Ball Family (www.pffh.com).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
