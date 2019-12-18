|
E. V. Ball, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. His family will greet friends on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd. A celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor John V. Morgan, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
