FICKLING

Earl Edward Fickling, 83, of Franklin left this life for his heavenly home on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son the late Grady Henry Fickling and Maude Horne Fickling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Talmadge Fickling. Earl was a member of the US Air National Guard and was the co-owner of Fickling Brothers Inc. Building Contractors before his retirement. Earl attended First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL and Iotla Baptist Church in Franklin, NC. He enjoyed antique cars, tractors, pedal tractors, ranching and was an avid NASCAR fan. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia Fickling; two daughters, Cindy Cavender (Ken) of Franklin, NC and Sheila Higgs (Jack) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Bernice Waas of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. On March 19, 1957, Earl was one of the nineteen men involved in the courthouse elevator accident in Jacksonville, FL and one of the last survivors. Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 22 at Cedar Bay Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL. Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. Bill Tyler will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, February 21, at the Event Center at Peeples, 14165 N. Main Street. Peeples Family Funeral Homes is serving the Fickling Family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary