|
|
Horowitz
Dr. Earl "Boots" Horowitz, 87, passed away on Thursday, December 26th, 2019. Earl was a native of Brooklyn, NY and a graduate of Weequahic High School in Newark, NJ and graduated from Temple University Podiatry School. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Beverly; children, Jill (Jeff) and Randee; and grandchildren Allyson, Melanie, Michael, and Alex. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, December 31st at 10 a.m. at Congregation Ahavath Chesed, 8727 San Jose Blvd with Graveside Service immediately following at Evergreen Cemetary, 4535 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Earl's memory to River Garden Hebrew Home (904) 260-1818 and Congregation Ahavath Chesed, (904) 733-7078. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019